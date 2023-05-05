The government of India is installing over 100 automatic weather stations in remote villages and inhospitable places in border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. As many as eight weather radars will also be installed in the northeast region, and work for all the projects has already been initiated. These new stations will help to put the weather updates of border areas on the Indian meteorological department’s website.

With weather stations in remote international border areas, there will be an increase in India’s digital footprint along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

It will also help in geo-tagging for India and will help in asserting the fact that these inhospitable areas are always part of India, said sources privy to the development.

They said the move will also increase tourism as people will come to know about the exact weather conditions of these areas and plan their trips.

The government’s focus is to involve more civilian activity in the border area and with weather stations and radars in place, there are better chances of increasing human activity in the area.

Sanjay Oneil, a meteorologist who is part of implementing this program, told News 18 that this system will help people know more about the weather in this region.

“We have already started the work. Over 100 automatic weather stations will boost agricultural activity as well as tourism. Tourists will be able to gauge weather conditions and venture out to unexplored areas of Eastern Arunachal specifically," he said.

Sources also said that recently forces and Meteorological experts had a meeting on this and chalked out the strategy on how to implement the entire plan.

Tourism in border areas long back was avoided, but now, sources said, strategically government has taken a different stand. “Now more civilian activity encourages. In this endeavour such initiatives are definitely very significant," said government sources.

