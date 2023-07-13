Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Greater Noida Mall Fire: Major Blaze at Galaxy Plaza Force People to Jump Off 3rd Floor | WATCH

Greater Noida Fire: The two -- a man and a woman -- were saved as they landed on a pile of mattresses spread on the ground by locals and suffered minor injuries

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 18:57 IST

Greater Noida, India

Greater Noida Fire: Preliminary information stated that a short circuit led to the blaze. (Twitter)
Greater Noida Fire: Preliminary information stated that a short circuit led to the blaze. (Twitter)

Two people jumped off the third floor of Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida on Thursday after a massive fire broke out at Avenue 1 in Gaur City 1 under the limits of Bisrakh police station. Preliminary information stated that a short circuit led to the blaze. The two — a man and a woman — were saved as they landed on a pile of mattresses spread on the ground by locals and suffered minor injuries.

The fire broke out inside a shop in the building in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), around 1 pm following which the duo jumped after breaking a glass shield, news agency PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit was quoted as saying, “Altogether five people were trapped in the fire which broke out inside a photo/video studio on the third floor of the Galaxy Commercial Plaza. While two persons jumped out of the building in a hurry, three others were rescued by police and firefighters."

He said the fire was doused in about an hour and all five persons were taken to a healthcare facility.

    • Prime facie, the fire inside the studio broke out due to a short circuit, the official said.

    (with inputs from PTI)

    first published: July 13, 2023, 14:01 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 18:57 IST
