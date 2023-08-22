Greece, Egypt, Denmark, Papua New Guinea: PM Modi Charts New Course in Diplomacy

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Greece on August 25 while returning from the BRICS summit in South Africa, it will be the first visit by an Indian PM to the country in 40 years. Indira Gandhi was the last Indian PM to visit Greece in 1983.

In fact, in the last year or so, Modi has made it a point to visit nations not visited by Indian PMs for decades. When he went to Egypt in June, it was the first visit by an Indian PM to the African nation in 26 years. Manmohan Singh had been to Egypt in 2009 but only for the Sharm-el-Sheikh summit. In May last year, Modi visited Denmark marking a bilateral visit by an Indian PM there after two decades. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had last visited Denmark in 2002. This May, Modi paid a visit to Papua New Guinea, which was the first-ever visit by any Indian PM there.

“There is no substitute for a bilateral visit and talks… it leads to much more appreciation and understanding of each other’s position and a lot of synergies get explored," a senior government official explained about the PM’s approach.

While ground is broken with advance visits of the foreign minister or the vice-president, the PM’s trip helps in institutionalising the deliverables. “Also, many nations have lot of expertise to offer which can be tapped for our country’s good. All such countries have certain abilities," the government official said.

By touring nations less visited by others or his predecessors, Modi is also addressing a feeling among such nations that they are neglected. “The new bilateral partner feels India is sensitive to their concerns and they feel appreciated," the official said.

Such visits to certain nations after a long gap are also being coupled with special events, like a diaspora gathering to connect with the Indian community. The PM will be holding a community event in Greece, like the one he did in Egypt, Denmark and Papua New Guinea.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

“Prime Minister (Modi) will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship," the MEA said.

Similarly, Modi’s visit to Egypt, an Islamic state, and going to the historic Al-Hakin mosque with the Egyptian president was a strong statement.

Papua New Guinea’s PM touching Modi’s feet had also grabbed headlines. In the case of Denmark, diplomatic relations between both countries had not been at their best since 2002 when, during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s visit, Denmark’s then Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen offered objectionable advice to India on how to deal with Pakistan and Kashmir. Modi’s visit to Denmark last year did repair that relationship. Before 2024, Modi’s foreign trips could throw more such surprises.