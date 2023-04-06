Facilities for delegates and tight security are in sharp focus with less than two weeks left for the first meeting of the G20 summit in Goa. From green corridors for transportation to medical covers for delegates, 24-hour hotlines, 30-bed tertiary care facility and measures to manage a sudden spurt in Covid cases, the health department has claimed that it is ready to handle any emergency.

While the venue of the first meeting from April 17 to 19 is Grand Hyatt in Bambolim, the remaining seven will take place at the Taj.

“There are two meetings in May, four in June and one in July. Each meeting is expected to be attended by 300 to 400 delegates from around 25 to 26 countries," Dr Kedar Raikar, officer on special duty (health) of G20, told News18.

“We are ready with medical covers for delegates along with the creation of green corridors for transportation and hotline for medical emergencies," he said, adding that the government had taken care of emergency measures while anticipating outbreak of all contagious illnesses at the airport as well as the venue.

The state government has designated Goa Medical College as the official hospital for G20-related health emergencies. The super-speciality block of the hospital with 30 beds has been exclusively kept for emergency cases arising from among the delegates and other officials attending the event.

Intensive care beds have also been exclusively marked and another ward created to cater to Covid-related emergencies, including isolation and intervention. At the airports – Dabolim International Airport and Manohar International Airport – medical testing provisions have been put in place.

“The idea is not to push delegates to undergo testing but if any delegate, voluntarily, wants to get tested for nasal or throat swabs, provisions have been made," Dr Raikar said. “In fact, we have stationed three ambulances at the airport round the clock in case of emergency alerts."

For minor ailments, district hospitals at North Goa and South Goa have been thoroughly prepared, he added. Also, international health officials from 15 global organisations like World Health Organization and UNICEF will also be in attendance.

Internal medicine consultants and staff nurses will be stationed at venues. “Next week, we are starting training for doctors, nurses, paramedics in soft skills as well as any advanced life support," he said.

The state is also preparing to showcase successful health initiatives to the delegates. For instance: a primary health centre in Corlim will be showcased as the first primary health centre (PHC) with bar coding-based out-patient department registration followed by digital health record keeping and medicine dispensing.

Digital health is India’s prioritisation area in healthcare under its G20 presidency. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during his address at the Health Minister’s Session of Voice of Global South Summit 2023, had stressed on the use of cutting-edge digital tools for healthcare that includes telemedicine, teleradiology, telepathology and e-ICU.

