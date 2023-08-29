GTA-Style Fight Caught On Camera: Sticks, Punches And Deadly Chase

Most of us have experienced the thrill of playing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) at least once in our lives, where we sometimes indulge in chaotic situations and harm pedestrians for no particular reason. A similar incident, resembling a GTA scene, is making rounds on the internet, which shows a brutal altercation between three women in an undisclosed location in India. The exact cause of their brawl remains unclear, but the footage captures two women mercilessly assaulting the third one with sticks.

Despite the woman pleading and attempting to escape, the two attackers continue their assault. “GTA Vice City kinda kalesh between Ladies on Road," read the tweet accompanying the video. Since the video was shared, it has garnered more than 96,000 views and numerous amusing comments from social media users.

Reacting to the clip, a user commented that Indian women have now become as strong as men.

Another humorously mentioned that the woman ran far but still, she couldn’t beat her.

Another jokingly claimed the woman in the yellow dress does cardio and strength training in one session.

One user compared the scenario with characters from GTA Vice City, recalling how the girls would run away on roller skates after getting punched by Tommy.

A similar incident took place in the UK earlier, where a young girl was seen getting attacked by two other girls. The incident was captured on video and was later shared on Twitter by the victim’s stepbrother. He mentioned that he found the video on the social media account of the attackers. The two girls initially claimed the girl was their friend, but unexpectedly they launched an attack on her without any reason.

During the incident, the two girls kicked, spat and even punched the third girl. The person recording the unsettling footage could be heard laughing, while two other young boys stood silently and observed the situation without doing anything. “This happened to my younger step-sister this weekend, wouldn’t say boo to a ghost yet pissed up girls in the park jumped her?" the caption read.

