Guddu Muslim 'With Beard' Frequently Changing Location. Now Around Bengal's Murshidabad

Guddu Muslim, slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s close aide and Umesh Pal murder case accused, is either hiding in West Bengal’s Murshidabad or some nearby place, sources told News18 citing “solid information" received by investigating agencies.

Based on the information, the investigation agencies have been conducting raids in several places in West Bengal in the last three days. Earlier, Guddu Muslim aka ‘Bambaaz’ Guddu’s location was traced to Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

In Odisha, his last location was traced to Bargarh where police had quizzed a man. According to a report in India Today, the man was identified as Raja Khan, an aide of Guddu Muslim. The report, quoting Raja, stated that Guddu has grown a beard to avoid detection and being apprehended by the police.

His location was also traced to places like Meerut and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan’s Ajmer, Nashik and Pune in Maharashtra, and had even travelled to Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Guddu Muslim is among the 10 people named in the murder of Umesh Pal. While Atiq Ahmed, his son Asad and four other accused have been killed, Guddu Muslim is on the run.

Atiq Ahmed and the gangsters of Uttar Pradesh have become a hot topic in the upcoming municipal elections. More than developmental works, the ongoing campaigning by various political parties have been focused on mafias and the methods of the Yogi Adityanath government to wipe them out.

As the Samajwadi Party (SP) blamed the state government for unleashing a reign of terror and lawlessness, the BJP came out with a campaign song that said, “Gunde pukarte hai Akhilesh aaiye’/dangon mein phirse UP ko wapas jalaiye".

The song with a parody track makes references to gangster-turned politicians Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, who was recently shot dead by three men in Prayagraj.

Montages of SP president Akhilesh Yadav play out during the course of the video and shows him meeting Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad. The lyrics further point out, “Apradhiyon ko neta banaya tumhi ne tha/Atiq aur Mukhtar ka uddhar tumhi se tha".

The BJP also accused the SP of looting Uttar Pradesh and shattering the dream of socialist leader Jaiprakash Narain. A montage of visuals also show Akhilesh Yadav holding taps (a reference to allegations of theft of water taps), Muzaffarnagar riots, women being harassed on the streets, violence and SP chief meeting Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari and Gayatri Prajapati.

