Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyNew Parliament BuildingBengaluru TrafficDelhi Weather
Home » India » Guj: Five Teenage Boys Drown in Lake in Botad Town

Guj: Five Teenage Boys Drown in Lake in Botad Town

All the victims, aged between 13 years and 17 years, were residents of the same locality

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:29 IST

Botad, India

A police officer said two boys were swimming in the Krishna Sagar lake in the afternoon when they started drowning.(Representational Image/ANI)
A police officer said two boys were swimming in the Krishna Sagar lake in the afternoon when they started drowning.(Representational Image/ANI)

Five teenage boys drowned in a lake in the Botad town of Gujarat on Saturday in a bid to save one another, police said.

A police officer said two boys were swimming in the Krishna Sagar lake in the afternoon when they started drowning.

“Three other boys present at the spot jumped into the water to save the two but all of them drowned," said Superintendent of Police Kishor Baloliya.

He said the police received information about the incident at around 4:30 pm.

Advertisement

“A rescue team was rushed to the spot and five bodies were fished out after a 45-minute rescue operation," said Fire Brigade officer Kuldeepsinh Dodiya.

All the victims, aged between 13 years and 17 years, were residents of the same locality, police added.

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 14, 2023, 07:29 IST
last updated: May 14, 2023, 07:29 IST
Read More