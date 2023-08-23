Trends :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Gujarat: 18 Workers Hospitalised After Toxic Gas Leaks at Chemical Factory

Gujarat: 18 Workers Hospitalised After Toxic Gas Leaks at Chemical Factory

There were around 2,000 workers present in the factory when the leakage was reported around 1 pm

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 20:02 IST

Bharuch, India

All were safely evacuated, the police official said
All were safely evacuated, the police official said (Representative Image: News18)

Eighteen workers were hospitalised after inhaling a toxic gas that leaked in a factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Wednesday, the police said.

“As many as 18 workers were hospitalised after inhaling bromine gas that leaked from a tank of a chemical factory located at Vedaj village," said sub-inspector Vaishali Ahir of Vedach police station.

    • There were around 2,000 workers present in the factory when the leakage was reported around 1 pm. All were safely evacuated, the police official said.

    “The workers who were near the tank complained of health problems and were rushed to the hospital. The leakage has been controlled," she said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 23, 2023, 20:02 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 20:02 IST
