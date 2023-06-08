Gujarat: 3 of Diamond Worker's Family Die After Suicide Bid; Police Suspect Financial Woes

A diamond worker’s wife and two children have died after the four of them allegedly consumed a poisonous substance near their residence in Gujarat’s Surat city apparently due to financial problems, police said on Thursday.

The family took the extreme step late Wednesday evening, they said, adding the condition of the diamond worker, Vinu Mordiya (55), was critical.

Moradiya has two daughters and as many sons.

His one daughter and son took the extreme step along with him and his wife outside the house, while the other two children were at home.

Mordiya, his 50-year-old wife Shardaben, son Krish (20) and daughter Senita (15) allegedly consumed Aluminium Phosphide tablets near a canal in the Sarthana area of Surat late Wednesday evening, Assistant Commissioner of Police P K Patel said.

Advertisement

“They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. Vinubhai’s wife, son and daughter died during treatment while Vinubhai is critical," he said.

“Preliminary probe has revealed Vinubhai is a diamond worker and financial crisis may have led the family to take this extreme step," Patel said, adding a probe is on into the case.

Before consuming the poison, Vinu Moradiya called up his cousin Pravinbhai and told him to take care of his other son and daughter who were at home when the four consumed poison near the canal, the official said.

Pravinbhai told reporters outside the hospital, where Vinu Moradiya was undergoing treatment, that his cousin never shared anything about his financial issues.

“We are not aware of the exact reason which led to this tragedy because Vinubhai never told us that he was facing any financial issues. We would have helped him if we knew the family was in trouble," he said.