Gujarat: 4 Persons Drown While Swimming in River

Three brothers and one other person drowned while swimming in a river in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the four persons — in the age group of 17 to 27 years — ventured into the Malan River for a swim, an official from Mahuva police station said.

All four persons, belonging to Lakhupara village in Mahuva taluka of the district, drowned, the police said.