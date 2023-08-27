Trends :Article 35AChandrayaan-3 GhaziabadWest Bengal Blast G20 Summit
Home » India » Gujarat: 4 Persons Drown While Swimming in River

Gujarat: 4 Persons Drown While Swimming in River

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the four persons — in the age group of 17 to 27 years — ventured into the Malan River for a swim

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 11:27 IST

Bhavnagar, India

All four persons, belonging to Lakhupara village in Mahuva taluka of the district, drowned, the police said. (Representative Photo: ANI)
All four persons, belonging to Lakhupara village in Mahuva taluka of the district, drowned, the police said. (Representative Photo: ANI)

Three brothers and one other person drowned while swimming in a river in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the four persons — in the age group of 17 to 27 years — ventured into the Malan River for a swim, an official from Mahuva police station said.

All four persons, belonging to Lakhupara village in Mahuva taluka of the district, drowned, the police said.

    • A search and rescue operation was launched and three bodies were fished out on Saturday evening, while one was found on Sunday morning, the official said.

    The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further probe is underway, the police added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 27, 2023, 11:27 IST
    last updated: August 27, 2023, 11:27 IST
