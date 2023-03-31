Gujarat: Amit Shah Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones of Projects in Mansa

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated some projects and laid foundation stones of others in Mansa town, part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, in Gujarat through virtual mode.

Cumulatively worth Rs 56 crore, these projects include the renovation of Chandrasar lake, linking of other waterbodies and filling them with water from the Narmada, underground sewerage network, an official release informed.

On the occasion, the Union Home minister also announced upgradation of an existing government hospital in Mansa with the help of private donors as well as starting a medical college linked with this facility in the future.

“During the last five years, the Bharatiya Janata Party government has undertaken developmental works of nearly Rs 1,182 crore in Mansa Assembly constituency. This includes construction of Mansa-Kalol highway, which has drastically reduced travel time between these two towns of Gandhinagar district," Shah said in his virtual address.

Advertisement

Shah praised Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his government for undertaking renovation work of Chandrasar Lake and filling other surrounding lakes with Narmada water.

“We will also use treated water to fill up the lakes in and around Mansa. The state government has also planned to dig percolation wells near these lakes to recharge ground water. I am confident the ground water level will rise by 50 feet due this exercise," Shah said.

Read all the Latest India News here