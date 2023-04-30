Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » Gujarat: Bhuj Civic Official Suspended for Sleeping at CM's Event

Gujarat: Bhuj Civic Official Suspended for Sleeping at CM's Event

Jigar Patel was suspended by the state's Urban Development and Urban Housing Department on Saturday evening, hours after cameras caught him sleeping at the Bhuj function attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 15:36 IST

Bhuj, India

The order to suspend Jigar Patel for gross negligence and lack of devotion to duty was issued under Rule 5(1)(a) of Gujarat Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, an official said. (Representational Image)
The chief officer of Bhuj municipality in Kutch district in Gujarat was placed under suspension with immediate effect for dozing off during a function attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Jigar Patel was suspended by the state’s Urban Development and Urban Housing Department on Saturday evening, hours after cameras caught him sleeping at the Bhuj function, an official said on Sunday.

“The order to suspend him for gross negligence and lack of devotion to duty was issued under Rule 5(1)(a) of Gujarat Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1971. Disciplinary action was taken due to his misconduct and lapse," the official said.

At the function, CM Patel distributed documents of ownership (property cards) of residential housing for the rehabilitation of around 14,000 earthquake-affected people in Kutch.

“After the (2001) earthquake, rehabilitation of the affected people was done on a very large scale. Hon’ble Shri Narendrabhai Modi also had a unique love for Kutch. Under his leadership and guidance, Kutch has come out of many difficulties and has become a pioneer in the development path," CM Patel tweeted after the event.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

