Gujarat Braces for Another Bout of Heavy Rainfall As IMD Issues 5-day Warning

Gujarat is preparing for another bout of heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a five-day warning for the state.

The forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Anand, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Surendranagar, Botad, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Chhotaudepur, Narmada, Dangs, and Tapi.

Monsoon Blessings Boost Agriculture: Kharif Sowing Ramps Up Across Gujarat

Earlier, due to good rainfall in most parts of the state, sowing accelerated across the state. The agriculture department reported that sowing activities have been completed in 47 per cent of the total area as of July 3. With over 40.46 lakh hectares of cultivable land utilized for various crops.