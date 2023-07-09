Gujarat: BSF Employee 'Honey-trapped' by Pak Woman Agent; Arrested

A contractual employee working for the Border Security Force (BSF) at Bhuj in Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a woman Pakistani intelligence agent, officials said on Saturday.Nilesh Balia, the accused, has passed Std 12th and was working as a peon in the electrical department office of the Central Public Works Department at the BSF headquarters at Bhuj for the last five years, they said.

The state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) which arrested him on Friday would be producing him before a court and seek his custody, said a senior official.Balia came in contact with the Pakistani agent sometime in January 2023, and shared several sensitive documents regarding electrification work in the under-construction and existing BSF buildings and also some documents related to civil departments with her, said Sunil Joshi, Superintendent of Police, ATS.

The woman contacted the accused through WhatsApp. She `honey-trapped’ him and persuaded him to share sensitive information for money, Joshi told reporters.The agent identified herself as `Aditi Tiwari’ and claimed to be working in a private firm. She needed the information for her job and he would be paid for it, she told Balia. As part of the "love affair," the accused, who told the woman that he was a computer operator, shared sensitive information with her while accepting money for it, the SP said.