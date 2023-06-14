Gujarat: Coastal District Moves 399 Pregnant Women to Safety Amid Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ Threat, 169 Give Birth

Amid the impending threat from cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Gujarat, 169 women gave birth at different health centres in the coastal Devbhumi Dwarka district. The administration tracked down 399 pregnant women in areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm and moved them to nearby health centres for their safety.

According to health officials, 169 women delivered babies at these health centres. “Ever since the cyclone warning was issued by the weather department, we started tracking down pregnant women from coastal villages and moved them to health centres; all necessary assistance was provided to these women and their newborns," an official said.

The state is bracing for the cyclone, which is likely to make landfall on the Kutch coast on Thursday. Over 47,000 people have been moved to safer areas across the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.