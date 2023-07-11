Gujarat: Cop Posted at Surat Airport Held in Rs 25-crore Gold Smuggling Case

A policeman has been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with the recent seizure of gold worth nearly Rs 25 crore in paste form at the Surat international airport, an official said on Tuesday.

Sub-inspector Parag Dave worked at the immigration office at the Surat airport and was trying to facilitate the smuggling of 48.2 kg of gold paste, brought in by three passengers, by hiding some in a washroom at the airport, said Nayan Sukhadwala, public prosecutor for DRI.

A local court on Monday remanded Dave in DRI custody for two days, said Sukhadwala said.

The passengers, who had arrived from Sharjah, were arrested on July 7. They had brought in gold in paste form concealed in white-coloured packets, Sukhadwala said.

“They were asked to hand over the parcels to the accused (Dave) so that he could hide them in the washroom located before the immigration checkpoint to evade screening and examination by authorities before smuggling them outside the airport," the public prosecutor said.

As soon as Dave learnt about the arrest of the three persons, he left the airport complaining of stomach pain, Sukhadwala said.

After learning about Dave’s involvement in gold smuggling, the police raided his house and recovered a blank cheque of Rs 12 lakh. “He was given the role of getting the gold cleared from the immigration and handing it over to someone outside the airport," Sukhadwala said.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar said he has ordered an internal inquiry into the alleged involvement of the police sub-inspector.

The passengers, who had arrived on Air India Express Flight IX172 on July 7, were intercepted by DRI officials and were found to be carrying 43.5 kg of gold in paste form concealed in 20 white-coloured packets hidden in five black belts in their baggage.