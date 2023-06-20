Gujarat Couple Seeking US Entry Held Captive, Harassed and Tortured in Iran; Probe Underway

The allure of foreign countries, particularly America, has driven some individuals to pursue their dreams at any cost, even putting their lives at risk.

Recent incidents have shed light on the dangers faced by those who seek to relocate to America through unconventional means. One such case involves a Gujarati family that endured harassment and torture after being promised assistance with their journey to America.

Disturbing footage of the youth’s mistreatment has emerged, prompting an investigation by the police, who suspect the video originated from either Iran or Hyderabad.

The couple from Ahmedabad embarked on a journey that took them through multiple countries. Reports have emerged in the local media about their abduction in Hyderabad and subsequent transportation to Tehran or Azerbaijan.

A viral video accompanied by a ransom demand has brought their plight to public attention. The victims, identified as Pankaj Patel and his wife Nisha, residents of Krishnanagar, Ahmedabad, were subjected to unimaginable horrors in their quest for a better life.

After being transported from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad, the couple’s aspirations of reaching America were shattered when they fell into a treacherous trap.

Alongside five other couples, they were taken to Iran, where they were held hostage and extorted for money. The perpetrators captured the torturous ordeal on video and sent it to the families, adding further distress to an already harrowing situation.

The Crime Branch has initiated an investigation into the matter following the video’s viral circulation.

The couple entrusted their dream of American immigration to a person named Abhay Rawal, who has since vanished with the substantial sum of money they paid him. Pankaj Patel had reportedly handed over Rs 1.15 crore to the agent for assistance with their journey. The family believes they have been defrauded and left in a dire predicament.

The case of Dingucha’s family illustrates the desperation and willingness of families to risk everything for the chance to move to America. Last year, tragedy struck when a family from Gandhinagar perished on their way to the United States.