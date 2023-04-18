Gujarat: 'Deputed Bouncers' at 96 Spots to Curb Cattle Menace, Ahmedabad Civic Body Tells HC

The Gujarat High Court was told on Tuesday that “deputed bouncers" have been posted at 96 spots to control the cattle menace in Ahmedabad. The court was notified by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in this regard, which said its Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) was behind the decision.

AMC claimed that the initiative has delivered good results. In an affidavit filed before the HC on Monday as part of its bi-monthly action taken report, the civic body said that CNCD “deputed bouncers in two shifts at 96 GSLSA locations which resulted in better control of cattle nuisance activity".

Last year, the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA) had pointed out 96 spots across the city as cattle menace hotspots when the HC asked for a survey to be conducted.

Apart from deploying bouncers, the AMC has also said that it proposed on March 23 to the state government to form a comprehensive policy of Rs 75,000 compensation for death caused due to attack by stray cattle on public roads in the city.

Last year, the high court made the AMC pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of a person who was killed in an accident involving a cow in Isanpur.

The high court insisted that there should be a policy in this regard. In its proposal to the state government, the municipal commissioner wrote that the formation of such a compensation policy is also required, considering the orders passed by the State Human Rights Commission.

The AMC has communicated that there is a policy by the state government to award compensation in case of a death caused in an attack by a wild animal, and on this line, a policy of compensation for death caused by an attack by stray cattle can be formed.

However, there is no policy to curb stray cattle menace on public streets.

As AMC’s reply was filed on the day of hearing, petitioner’s advocate Angesh Panchal sought time from the court.

