Home » India » Gujarat: Dilapidated Building Collapses in Junagadh; 4 Persons Feared Trapped

Gujarat: Dilapidated Building Collapses in Junagadh; 4 Persons Feared Trapped

Officials said that rescue operation was underway by teams of the NDRF, and local fire and police personnel

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 15:04 IST

Junagadh, India

Four persons trapped under debris, NDRF conducts a rescue operation. (Representative Image: PTI)
A two-storey dilapidated building collapsed in Gujarat’s Junagadh city on Monday afternoon and four persons feared trapped, officials said.

    • The building, comprising shops and residential units, collapsed in Kadiawad locality, a couple of days after the city was battered by torrential rains.

    Rescue operation was underway by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local fire and police personnel, the officials said. Bulldozers were also engaged to remove the debris and ambulances were kept on standby at the site, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 24, 2023, 15:04 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 15:04 IST
