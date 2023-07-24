Gujarat: Four Dead in Building Collapse in Junagadh; Search-rescue Operation Underway

Four bodies were recovered from the rubble of a two-storey dilapidated building that collapsed on Monday afternoon in Gujarat’s Junagadh city and the search and rescue operation to locate more people who may be trapped was underway, officials said.

The building on Datar Road collapsed at around 1 pm, the incident came two days after the city saw very heavy rains that caused widespread flooding.

“Four bodies have been recovered so far from the rubble. The search and rescue operation is underway. We cannot say how many people are feared trapped in the debris," Inspector Nirav Shah of A Division police station said.

The building had shops and residential units and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police are engaged in the search and rescue operation, he said.