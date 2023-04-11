Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Gujarat Govt Supersedes Morbi Municipality Five Months After Bridge Collapse Tragedy

Gujarat Govt Supersedes Morbi Municipality Five Months After Bridge Collapse Tragedy

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, 2022, killing 135 persons. The bridge was maintained and operated by Oreva Group under an agreement signed with the municipality.

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 22:26 IST

Gujarat, India

Remains of the Jhulto Bridge which collapsed on October 31 killing 135 people in Morbi town of Gujarat. (News18)
Remains of the Jhulto Bridge which collapsed on October 31 killing 135 people in Morbi town of Gujarat. (News18)

Months after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat killing 135 people, the state government on Tuesday superseded the town’s municipality, said an official.

The civic body was controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which rules in the state too.

“The state government has superseded the Morbi municipality," Morbi district collector G T Pandya told PTI.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, 2022, killing 135 persons. The bridge was maintained and operated by Oreva Group under an agreement signed with the municipality.

In January, the state Urban Development Department had issued a show-cause notice to the municipality asking why it should not be dissolved for failing to discharge its duties.

Advertisement

According to the government, the Oreva Group had written several letters to the municipality between 2018 and 2020 warning that the condition of the bridge was dilapidated and a serious accident might happen if the bridge remained open to the public.

The civic body did not heed these warnings by the company, the show-cause notice claimed.

The municipality also did not take any concrete action to take over the bridge from the company in 2017 after the completion of the contract, it said.

The notice also cited the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to state that Oreva Group committed several lapses in repair, maintenance and operation of the bridge.

The municipality, in its reply to the notice, pleaded innocence saying that it had never given approval to hand over the bridge to Oreva Group.

As many as 41 of its 52 councillors submitted a separate reply asserting that the majority of them were not aware of the agreement under which the bridge was handed over to Oreva Group.

Advertisement

All the 52 elected councillors of the Morbi municipality were from ruling BJP.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 11, 2023, 22:26 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 22:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures