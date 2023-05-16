Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
'Arunachal's Connect with Gujarat...': PM Modi Interacts with Community Leaders of Tribes from N-E State

Published By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 20:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with community leaders of several tribes of Arunchal Pradesh at his residence and highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the northeast state and his home state Gujarat which they visited recently, officials said.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/05/interaction-with-tribal-people-of-arunachal-pradesh-final1.mp4

Expressing his happiness at their visit to Gujarat, Modi noted that Rukmini, the wife of Lord Krishna, is believed to be from Arunachal. He enquired about their experience of the visit to Gujarat, especially to Kevadia and GIFT city, the officials said.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that this was the first time these tribal leaders have interacted with the prime minister and called the meeting historic.

With the support from the Central government, many outstanding border issues, including those involving his state with Assam, have been resolved, he said.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/05/arunachal-pradesh-bytes-low-res.mp4

Many tribal leaders praised Modi for his government’s boost to infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chou Siharaja Choutang, one of the tribal leaders, described the meeting as a memorable experience while P G Tago, another leader, lauded Modi’s help to Arunachal.

With PTI Inputs

last updated: May 16, 2023, 20:18 IST
