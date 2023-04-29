Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Modi Surname Case: Gujarat HC Begins Hearing Rahul Gandhi's Appeal in Defamation Case

Earlier on April 26, when Gandhi's lawyer P S Champaneri mentioned the case before Justice Gita Gopi, she recused herself from the hearing by saying "Not before me."

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 11:56 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Rahul Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak. (PTI File)

The Gujarat High Court has started hearing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal, in which he challenges the decision of the Surat sessions court to deny a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case related to his comment about the “Modi surname."

As per the cause list, Gandhi’s appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak.

Earlier on April 26, when Gandhi’s lawyer P S Champaneri mentioned the case before Justice Gita Gopi, she recused herself from the hearing by saying “Not before me." The development came a day after Gandhi moved the HC.

A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat on March 23 sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi.

Following the verdict, Gandhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, was disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP) under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Gandhi challenged the order in a sessions court in Surat along with an application seeking a stay to the conviction. While granting him bail, the court on April 20 refused to stay the conviction.

Purnesh Modi filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi over his `How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?’ remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

A stay to the conviction could pave the way for Gandhi’s reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

first published: April 29, 2023, 08:51 IST
last updated: April 29, 2023, 11:56 IST
