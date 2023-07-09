Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
Home » India » Gujarat: Man Arrested for Making 'Objectionable' Comments on Shivaji Maharaj

Gujarat: Man Arrested for Making 'Objectionable' Comments on Shivaji Maharaj

The accused, identified as Aryan Patel, had an argument with a friend during which he made some objectionable comments on the 17th-century Maratha king, the official from Vadodara taluka police station said

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 14:59 IST

Vadodara, India

An FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words in public place).(Representational Image: PTI)
An FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words in public place).(Representational Image: PTI)

Police have arrested a man in Gujarat’s Vadodara city for allegedly making objectionable comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Aryan Patel, had an argument with a friend during which he made some objectionable comments on the 17th-century Maratha king, the official from Vadodara taluka police station said. The remarks were captured in a mobile phone video recorded by a person and shared on social media, the police added.

An FIR was registered on Friday night and the accused was arrested on Saturday, police inspector AU Gohil said. Complainant Deepak Palkar alleged the accused used foul language in public against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, thereby hurting the feelings of the Hindu community, according to the FIR.

Advertisement

The complainant said he received a video shared on WhatsApp in which the accused was heard making objectionable comments against Shivaji Maharaj in public.

top videos
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film, With References To Hitler, Leaves Fans Confused
  • Ranveer, Deepika Get Clicked | Anushka Misses London Vacation With Virat | SPKK Continues To Shine

    • An FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words in public place).

    Born in 1630, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a deeply revered figure in Maharashtra and remains a rallying point for all major political parties more than three centuries after his death.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 09, 2023, 14:59 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 14:59 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App