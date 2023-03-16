Gujarat Man Poses as PMO Official, Gets Bulletproof Vehicle, Security Cover in Kashmir; Arrested

A man, who posed as an official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to get security cover in Kashmir, has been arrested.

The accused, identified as Kiran Patel from Gujarat who impersonated himself as Additional Director (Strategy & Campaigns) in the Prime Minister’s Office, was arrested on March 3. He has been sent to judicial custody by a local court in Srinagar and is presently on police remand up to March 17.

An FIR under sections 419,420,467,468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and the investigation was taken up.

The matter came to light the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information to Kashmir Police about an impersonator staying at Lalit Grand Hotel, namely Kiran Patel. A team of SP East Srinagar and SDPO Nehru Park led the investigation. Many relevant persons have been examined in this case which is at the initial stage of the investigation, the police said.

A copy of FIR accessed by CNN-News18 reads that “Kiran Bhai has impersonated himself as a senior government official of India. The said individual, by resorting to cheating, forgery and impersonation has duped gullible people and also intentionally induced people to do and also to omit to do activities, under a well-knit plan for securing monetary as well as material benefits."

He can be seen moving in a government bulletproof vehicle with a heavy security cover in several videos and photos which have been accessed by CNN-News18.

