Gujarat: Migrant Labourers Beaten to Death On Suspicion of Being Thieves

In two separate incidents, migrant labourers were beaten to death in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Khera districts, over suspicion of being thieves.

The first incident took place near Sanathal Chowkdi on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. In this case, the young migrant labourer was from Nepal and had come to Gujarat seeking a job. He was thrashed to death by villagers who mistook him for a thief and later threw his body in a canal. The youth was being chased by dogs, which is why he had taken shelter in one of the houses in the village. This is when some villagers saw him and assumed he is a thief.

The youth was identified as 35-year-old Kulman Gagan who had got a job in the Changodar area of Ahmedabad district. The language was also a barrier as he tried to explain his identity to the villagers, but they didn’t understand the language he spoke.

Villagers then started beating the young man considering him a thief, after which he became unconscious. Villagers took him to a hospital nearby in a rickshaw but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The residents of the village threw the dead body near the Narmada canal and later went to sleep in their respective houses.

On the next day, the body was found by the Police and it was sent to the hospital for postmortem. After getting the information about the death of the young man in the attack, the police registered a case of murder.

So far, police has arrested 10 people in the matter, including Ishwar Koli (51); Sanjay Thakor (18), Rahul Thakor (19), Manu Koli (55), Akash Thakor (22), Chetan Sadhu (24) Suresh Thakor (24), Navghan Thakor (28), Raiji Pintu Thakor (28), and Raiji Veeru Thakor (31).

The second incident took place in Mehmedabad Panthak of Kheda district, where villagers killed a migrant labourer mistaking him for a thief. The incident took place in the Sudha Vansol village of Mehmedabad taluka. A young man from Chhattisgarh was badly beaten up by the villagers and he died during treatment after some time. As soon as the incident was reported, the police team reached the spot and investigated the entire incident.

The youth had lost his way and had reached the village and upon seeing a new face in the village, the villagers first questioned the young man.

Being from another state, this young man couldn’t explain anything as the villagers didn’t understand his language. This miscommunication made them believe that he had come to the village with the intention of stealing and attacked the young man.

