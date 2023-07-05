Gujarat: Teen Lovers Die by Suicide After Failing in Class 10 Exams, Dispute Over Personal Issues

Two teens in Gujarat ended their lives by drowning themselves in the Sabarmati River on Sunday as they were anguished because both of them failed to pass the Class 10 exam.

According to a TOI report, a 16-year-old girl from Kheda and a 17-year-old boy from Ahmedabad died upon failing exams and due to some dispute in their relationship.

“They studied at the same school and the same tuition class in Jetalpur. Both had failed in all the subjects in the Class 10 board exams. Their family members had scolded them, and the girl’s parents even told her to drop out of school," TOI quoted Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police as saying.

As per the preliminary probe, the boy and the girl recently fought because the male friend suspected his girlfriend had a relationship with another boy and wanted to end the love affair and leave him.

The police suspect that both had a fight on Saturday and decided to meet at the Sabarmati riverfront on Sunday. The boy told his parents he was going to meet some friends while the girl told her father she would meet a friend at the Gauri-vrat fasting event, TOI reported.

According to the eyewitnesses, the couple had an argument after which they tied their hands together with the girl’s dupatta and jumped into the river. One of the security guards tried to save them by holding out his stick and throwing a rope at them, but they refused to grab it and died, said the TOI report.