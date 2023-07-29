Gujarat: 2 Teens Take Dip in Canal to Celebrate Class 10 Results, Drown

Two teen boys drowned in a canal in Gujarat’s Kheda district when they went to take a bath inside. The trio was reportedly taking a dip in the canal to celebrate their class 10 result.

According to India Today, Mohit Kumar Kedar Prasad Bhagat (17), Jaisaval Pranjal Ajaybhai (16) and Sachin Jasangbhai reached Kheda’s Meshwo canal and decided to take a dip as part of their result celebration.

While Mohit and Jaisaval decided to take a bath in the canal, Sachin changed his mind and stayed back.

Initially, both the boys were enjoying their time but soon went out of sight leaving Sachin in a frenzy. He tried to look for his friends but failed to locate them.

The boys reportedly wanted to swim in a smaller canal first but later decided to go for the bigger one.

The local police were soon informed and launched a search operation in the case. Their bodies were recovered after 4-5 hours of rigorous searching.

In another such tragic incident reported earlier this month, two teens in Gujarat ended their lives by drowning themselves in the Sabarmati River as they were anguished because both of them failed to pass the Class 10 exam.