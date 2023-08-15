Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Gujarat: Toddler Mauled to Death by Leopard in Gir Somnath District

Gujarat: Toddler Mauled to Death by Leopard in Gir Somnath District

The incident occurred at Matana village which falls under Veraval range forest. According to villagers, the leopard dragged away the kid to a distance of 500 metres from his house

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 15:22 IST

Gujarat, India

Ten days ago, a 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in the same region (Representative image)
Ten days ago, a 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in the same region (Representative image)

A two-year-old boy has been mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Monday in Matana village when the child was playing near his house, he said.

The feline dragged away the toddler, son of Ramesh Jadhav, the official said.

After an extensive search, the body was recovered from the bushes, about 500 metres from Jadhav’s house, Veraval in-charge range forest officer Khiman Pampaniya said.

“The incident occurred at Matana village which falls under Veraval range forest. According to villagers, the leopard dragged away the kid to a distance of 500 metres from his house," the official said.

Advertisement

“Locals say there are three-four leopards in the area. We have set up three cages, and three more will be installed to catch the feline," he added.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Ten days ago, a 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in the same region.

    As per forest officials, at least six people have been killed in leopard attacks in the area in the last six months.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 15, 2023, 15:22 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 15:22 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App