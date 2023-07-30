Gujarat: Two Die of Electrocution During Muharram Procession in Rajkot

Two persons died due to electrocution and 22 were injured during a Muharram procession in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Rasul Para area of Dhoraji town as the `Tazia’ being carried by the devotees came in contact with a 22 KV overhead electricity wire, said an official.

Two persons died and 22 others were injured, said inspector Aniruddhsinh Gohil of the local police station.