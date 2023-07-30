Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Gujarat: Two Die of Electrocution During Muharram Procession in Rajkot

Gujarat: Two Die of Electrocution During Muharram Procession in Rajkot

Two persons died and 22 others were injured, said inspector Aniruddhsinh Gohil of the local police station.

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 00:03 IST

Ahmedabad, India

The deceased were identified as Junaid Majothi (22) and Sajid Sama (20). (Shutterstock)
Two persons died due to electrocution and 22 were injured during a Muharram procession in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Rasul Para area of Dhoraji town as the `Tazia’ being carried by the devotees came in contact with a 22 KV overhead electricity wire, said an official.

    • The deceased were identified as Junaid Majothi (22) and Sajid Sama (20).

    ‘Tazia’ procession is taken out on the occasion of Muharram to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammed. ‘Tazia’ is a miniature replica of the tomb of the Imam.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 30, 2023, 00:03 IST
    last updated: July 30, 2023, 00:03 IST
