Gujarat: Two Officials Among Three Booked for Placing Spy Cam in Collector's Office for Extortion

A resident additional collector, a deputy mamlatdar and one more person were booked for allegedly placing a spy camera in the office of the collector of Anand district in Gujarat to trap him and get him to clear some files, a police official said on Saturday.

The case was registered by Anand district police on a complaint from the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) against resident additional collector Ketki Vyas, deputy mamlatdar JD Vyas and one more person, the official said.

The accused had installed a spy camera in the office of DS Gadhvi, who was suspended as Anand district collector on August 9 on charges of "misconduct and moral turpitude" based on the video captured by the spy camera.