Gujarat: Two Officials Among Three Booked for Placing Spy Cam in Collector's Office for Extortion

Gujarat: Two Officials Among Three Booked for Placing Spy Cam in Collector's Office for Extortion

The accused had installed a spy camera in the office of DS Gadhvi, who was suspended as Anand district collector on August 9 on charges of ”misconduct and moral turpitude” based on the video captured by the spy camera

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 21:15 IST

Ahmedabad, India

The three have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence in order to commit extortion), 354 (C) (voyeurism), 66 (E) (to capture, publish or transmit image of private area of a person without his or her consent), and 67 (A) (publish or transmit in the electronic form material containing sexually explicit act) as well as provisions of Information Technology Act. (Representative Image)

A resident additional collector, a deputy mamlatdar and one more person were booked for allegedly placing a spy camera in the office of the collector of Anand district in Gujarat to trap him and get him to clear some files, a police official said on Saturday.

The case was registered by Anand district police on a complaint from the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) against resident additional collector Ketki Vyas, deputy mamlatdar JD Vyas and one more person, the official said.

The accused had installed a spy camera in the office of DS Gadhvi, who was suspended as Anand district collector on August 9 on charges of "misconduct and moral turpitude" based on the video captured by the spy camera.

    • "The accused procured a video showing him in a compromising position with a woman and used the clip for extortion purpose to clear some files," ATS Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said.

    The three have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence in order to commit extortion), 354 (C) (voyeurism), 66 (E) (to capture, publish or transmit image of private area of a person without his or her consent), and 67 (A) (publish or transmit in the electronic form material containing sexually explicit act) as well as provisions of Information Technology Act, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 19, 2023, 21:15 IST
