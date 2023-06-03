Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » Gujarat: Two-Year-Old Girl Falls into Borewell; Rescue Operation Underway

Gujarat: Two-Year-Old Girl Falls into Borewell; Rescue Operation Underway

The toddler, belonging to a tribal family working as a labourer on a farm at Tamachan village, some 40 km from Jamnagar city, fell into the nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 13:29 IST

Jamnagar, India

The incident occurred around 9 am. (PTI)
The incident occurred around 9 am. (PTI)

A two-year-old girl slipped into a borewell and was stuck at a depth of 20 feet in an agricultural field in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district on Saturday following which fire department personnel launched a rescue operation, an official said.

The toddler, belonging to a tribal family working as a labourer on a farm at Tamachan village, some 40 km from Jamnagar city, fell into the nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing, said Jamnagar taluka development officer NA Sarvaiya.

The incident occurred around 9 am, he said.

“We launched a rescue operation around 11 am involving fire department personnel from Jamnagar. The girl is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet and efforts are underway to rescue her," Sarvaiya said.

top videos
  • Odisha Train Tragedy: Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, & Others React
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 03, 2023, 13:29 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 13:29 IST
    Read More