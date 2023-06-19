Punjab CM Mann's Move to 'Amend' Sikh Gurdwara Act for Free Gurbani Telecast Faces Backlash

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, will be amended by the state government. This amendment aims to ensure telecast of Gurbani from the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar is freely accessible to everyone, eliminating the need for any tender process.

The resolution to introduce these changes will be presented in the Assembly during the special session scheduled for June 20, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government.

In a tweet on Sunday, CM Bhagwant Mann expressed his gratitude for the blessings of God and shared the historic decision they will be making. Responding to the devotees’ demand, a new clause will be added to the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925, allowing the transmission of Gurbani from Harmandir Sahib to be freely accessible to all, without requiring any tender process.

An article by ANI mentioned that the cabinet will address the matter on Tuesday, and the resolution will be presented in the Vidhan Sabha on June 20.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have, however, opposed this announcement, saying that the All India Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 can be amended only by the Parliament of India.

“I have always believed that no one should have a monopoly on the transmission of Gurbani from Sri Darbar Sahib and the transmission of Gurbani should reach every household. But the way Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wants to challenge the sovereignty of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, he cannot do so. It will not be considered valid or proper in any way. The All India Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 can be amended only by the Parliament of India. @SGPCAmritsar," BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh tweeted.