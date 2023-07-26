Gurgaon Woman Arrested For Attempting to Extort Money from Yuvraj Singh's Mother

A woman was arrested by the Gurgaon police on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to extort money from former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh. The accused worked as a caregiver for the cricketer’s brother Zorawar Singh, who has been suffering from depression for the past several years.

The complaint was filed by Yuvraj Singh’s mother at the DLF Phase 1 police station. The woman, identified as Hema Kaushik was hired by the family in 2022. According to a PTI report, she had allegedly threatened that she would involve Zorawar Singh’s name in a false case and demanded Rs 40 lakh as ransom. The police arrested her while accepting Rs 5 lakh from the family, which she demanded as the first installment for the ransom.

As per the complaint lodged by the cricketer’s mother, the accused was sacked just 20 days after her joining for being ‘unprofessional’. The accused Hema Kaushik alias Dimpy texted the family on July 19 stating that she would lodge a case against the cricketer’s family to defame them, reported Aaj Tak.