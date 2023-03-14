A video has gone viral on social media where a man can be seen throwing currency notes from his speeding car on the Golf Course Road of Haryana. The incident took place in Gurugram and a man with a mask on his face can be seen sitting in the boot of his white-colored car and throwing currency notes in the air.

In the 15-second-long video, another man can be seen driving the car. They tried to recreate a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s latest web series ‘Farzi’.

Police have file a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter and the main accused has been identified.

Speaking to news agency ANI, ACP (DLF Gurugram) Vikas Kaushik said, “Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified."

