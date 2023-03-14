Home » India » 2 Men Recreate Scene from Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi', Throw Currency Notes from Moving Car | WATCH

2 Men Recreate Scene from Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi', Throw Currency Notes from Moving Car | WATCH

Haryana Police have file a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter and the main accused has been identified

Advertisement

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 20:22 IST

Delhi, India

The incident took place in Gurugram and a man with a mask on his face can be seen sitting in the boot of his white-colored car and throwing currency notes in the air. (Image: screengrab from a video tweeted by ANI)
The incident took place in Gurugram and a man with a mask on his face can be seen sitting in the boot of his white-colored car and throwing currency notes in the air. (Image: screengrab from a video tweeted by ANI)

A video has gone viral on social media where a man can be seen throwing currency notes from his speeding car on the Golf Course Road of Haryana. The incident took place in Gurugram and a man with a mask on his face can be seen sitting in the boot of his white-colored car and throwing currency notes in the air.

In the 15-second-long video, another man can be seen driving the car. They tried to recreate a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s latest web series ‘Farzi’.

Advertisement

Police have file a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter and the main accused has been identified.

RELATED NEWS

Speaking to news agency ANI, ACP (DLF Gurugram) Vikas Kaushik said, “Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified."

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: March 14, 2023, 18:50 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 20:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Are The Newest BFFs In B-town, Check Out The Duo's Latest Pictures

+18PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Helen, Bobby Deol, Nandita Mahtani, Karan Mehta Seen Arriving For Alanna Panday's Mehendi Function, See Pics