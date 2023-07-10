Gurugram: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging in Kota Colony; Administration Steps in to Provide Relief

Rain water entered houses in Kota Colony of Gurugram on Sunday even as the administration came to the rescue of the residents by providing them with food and drinking water. Torrential rains on Sunday caused waterlogging at many places in Gurugram, and Kota Colony of Badshahpur was submerged in a way. People living in the area were inconvenienced.

The district Red Cross Society formed a special team after getting to know about the colony. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav inspected the arrangements for drainage on Sunday.