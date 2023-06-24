Gurugram: Female Cop Suspended for Colluding with Honeytrap Accused

A policewoman was suspended for allegedly being in cahoots with a man-woman gang which honey-trapped people through dating apps, police here said on Saturday.

The matter was registered at Farrukhnagar Police Station and the woman was under investigation by a special team.

Police had earlier arrested Binita Kumari, the kingpin of the gang, along with her associate Mahesh Phogat, an NGO operator. Binita trapped men through online dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. She would set a date to meet them at a hotel room, where she would accuse them of rape and call the police.

Binita and Phogat were arrested while accepting Rs 50,000 extortion money from a victim. Both were booked in two cases at Farrukhnagar Police Station and were taken on a production warrant by the SIT.

The SIT also seized Rs 2.15 lakh in cash found in their possession at the time of the arrest. During the investigation, one of Binita’s victims accused Assistant Sub-Inspector Munesh Devi of being hand in glove with the two accused.

He alleged that after he met Binita at a hotel in Farrukhnagar on May 14, Munesh Devi called him and said there was a complaint against him. Later, she asked him to strike a compromise with Binita.

After the accusation, a special investigation team (SIT) headed by ACP Pataudi was formed to inquire into charges against Munesh Devi.