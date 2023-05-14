Gurugram: Four Men Book Cab, Steal it as Driver Arrives to Pick Them Up

Four men, who had booked a cab through an aggregator app, allegedly stole the vehicle of the taxi driver in Haryana’s Gurugram when he arrived to pick them up, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night at Chaukar Ki Dhani near IMT, Manesar, they said.

The cab driver, Harish Kumar from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, received a booking on the cab aggregator app around 11 pm on Friday, the police said.

He reached the pickup point and found four men standing there. As he stepped out of the cab to confirm if they had booked the cab, the men snatched the car keys from him, pushed him and fled in his vehicle. The complainant’s mobile phone was also inside the cab, they said.

An FIR was registered in connection with the incident at Sector 10 A police station on Saturday. An investigation is underway, the police said.