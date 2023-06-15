Gurugram: 4 Towers of Chintels Paradiso Declared Unsafe; Residents Asked to Vacate Flats in 15 Days

Residents of Tower G, D, E and F of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram Sector 109 have been asked to vacate the premises within 15 days after the structures were declared unsafe for habitation by a recent audit report, officials said. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the order to vacate Tower G on Tuesday on the basis of a June 2 audit report by an expert committee from IIT-Delhi.

According to a PTI report, this is the fourth tower of Chintels Paradiso residential society to be declared unsafe by the expert committee. Earlier, towers D, E and F were declared unsafe after structural audits. Last year, two people died when Tower D partially collapsed.

“We cannot compromise with the safety of the residents. They need to move out for their own safety. We have assured and will guarantee the implementation of the agreed buyback," Yadav said.

The residential society has nine towers in total. The 14-storey G tower has 56 flats.

The District Town Planner (Enforcement) has been appointed as the nodal officer and duty magistrate to get the tower vacated.

“Using the powers vested in section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the tower needs to be vacated. Legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders under section 188 of the IPC and sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005," the order read.