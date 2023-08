Gurugram Gets New Commissioner in Top Brass Reshuffle, Move Includes Transfer of 19 More IPS Officers

The Gurugram Police underwent a major reshuffle on Monday with 20 IPS officers, including the Commissioner of Police, being shunted.

The reorganization took place just a few days following Shatrujeet Kapur’s designation as the new Director General of Police, following the conclusion of his predecessor PK Agrawal’s term on August 15.

Among the individuals subjected to the reshuffling on Monday, Om Prakash Singh, Additional DGP (crime), has been reassigned to ADGP in Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, based at the Panchkula headquarters. Additionally, the ADGP of Cyber Crime, who relieved Amitabh Singh Dhillon of his responsibilities as Inspector General of Police for HSNCB and IGP of Cyber Crime, underwent changes as outlined in the government order.

Kala Ramachandran, at present Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, has been posted as ADGP, Administration (Haryana), relieving Arshinder Singh Chawla of this charge.

Vikas Arora, who is at present Faridabad Commissioner of Police, will be the new police commissioner of Gurugram, as per the order.

Arora is being replaced by Rakesh Kumar Arya, IGP Rohtak Range.

Mamta Singh, ADGP (law and order) with additional charge of ADGP, Haryana Enforcement Bureau, and ADGP, Regional Training Centre, Bhondsi, Gurugram will now only hold the charge of ADGP (law and order) and ADGP, RTC, Bhondsi.

A S Chawla, ADGP, Administration, with additional charge of ADGP, Telecom-IT will be the new ADGP, Haryana Enforcement Bureau. He will also have additional charge of ADGP, Telecom-IT relieving Mamta Singh of her additional charge of ADGP, Haryana State Enforcement Bureau.

M Ravi Kiran, ADGP, South Range, Rewari will now be the ADGP, Prisons, relieving Alok Kumar Roy of his additional charge as ADGP, Prisons. Rajender Kumar, IGP, CM Flying Squad, will be the new IGP, South Range.

Amitabh Singh Dhillon, IGP, HSNCB, Madhuban, with additional charge of IGP, Modernisation, and IGP Cyber has been transferred and posted as IGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau with additional charge of IGP Modernisation and Welfare. K K Rao, ADGP, will be ADGP Rohtak range.

Simardeep Singh, DIG, STF, Haryana, Bhondsi, will hold additional charge of DIG, Prisons.