Gurugram: Husband Arrested for Killing Wife, Chopping Her Body into Pieces

A 34-year-old man accused of chopping her wife into pieces was arrested here from Manesar, police said on Thursday.

A half-burnt torso of a woman was found in a village in Manesar on April 21, with police suspecting she was murdered somewhere else. The woman’s head was missing and her hands were chopped off.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said that the accused, Jitender, is being interrogated and more details will be shared on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, Jitender is a resident of Gandhi Nagar and was living on rent in Manesar area.

The woman’s body was found from one of the two rooms built on a farm leased by Kukdola village resident Umed Singh.

According to police, Umed Singh had leased eight acres of land located by a road leading from Pachgaon Chowk to Kasan village.

“My neighbour called me and told me he saw some smoke coming out of one of the rooms on my farm. When I went to the farm, I found a half-burnt torso in the room and I informed the police," Umed Singh said in his complaint.

Police in its investigation concluded that the torso belonged to a 30-year-old woman.

They found both the chopped hands of the woman on Sunday, and her head on Wednesday evening, from the Kherki Daula area.

On Umed Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC at Manesar Police Station.

A source in the police said the accused confessed to killing his wife.

