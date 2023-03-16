Home » India » Gurugram: Man Running Naked on Road Brings Traffic to Halt, Detained After Locals Tie Him to Tree

The man was seen running naked in the middle of the road near Tulip Chowk in sector 69 at around 6 pm on Wednesday, bringing traffic to a standstill

The man, a foreign national, was taken to a hospital for medical checkup. (File Photo: @gurgaonpolice)
A foreign national was detained by police in Haryana’s Gurugram on Wednesday after she was found running naked on a road, an official said.

The man was seen running naked in the middle of the road near Tulip Chowk in sector 69 at around 6 pm on Wednesday, bringing traffic to a standstill.

When police reached the scene, he ran towards a village where local residents caught and tied him to a tree, the official said.

Police said that the man, suspected to be a Nigerian national, was taken to Civil Hospital in sector 10 for a medical examination to find out if his mental condition is stable.

“If his mental condition is stable, a case will be registered against him," news agency PTI quoted inspector Madan Lal, Station House Officer of Badshahpur police station, as saying.

(with PTI inputs)

