Gurugram: 50-year-old Security Guard Kills Neighbour for Stealing his Wife's Saari, Arrested

A Gurugram resident, who worked as a security guard, was arrested for allegedly shooting dead his neighbour over allegations of stealing his wife’s saari. The incident took place in Gurugram’s Nathupur village on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the accused, 50-year-old Ajay Singh was informed by his wife on Tuesday morning that their neighbour, 30-year-old Pintu Kumar, who also works as a security guard, had stolen her saree.

When Pintu returned from his duty around 8:00 pm, the accused confronted him but he refuted the allegations. An argument ensued between the two during which, Singh brought his double barrel gun from his room and shot Pintu in the stomach, police said quoting Ashok Kumar, an eyewitness of the incident.

Kumar, who is also Pintu’s roommate, said they tried to stop Singh by snatching his gun but he overpowered them and shot him. Pintu was rushed to the hospital immediately afterwards but he succumbed to his injuries shortly.

The victim, who hailed from Bihar, and the accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh, lived in separate rooms in the same rented accommodation in Nathupur, the police said.

An FIR was registered against Singh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at the DLF Phase 3 police station in Nathupur on Tuesday night.