Gurugram: Man Pushes Wife, 4-year-old Child From First Floor Over Dispute; Police Registers Case

Due to a domestic dispute, a man and his parents allegedly threw his wife and their four-year-old child from the first floor of a house in Haryana’s Gurugram on Tuesday.

The woman and the child got caught in a net before they hit the ground and were therefore saved.

According to the police, the child was not hurt but the woman sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

The case is under investigation, and the accused will soon be arrested, the police said.

In her police complaint, the woman, identified as Komal, accused her husband, Tejeshwar Saini and her in-laws of attempting to murder her.

Advertisement

She married Tejeshwar, a resident of Sector-12A, in 2013 and they have two children.

According to the complaint, Komal’s husband, her mother-in-law Saroj Saini, brother-in-law Harish, sister-in-law Reena and others abused her.

Komal also said that her husband slapped her and pulled her hair when she asked him to stop.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under sections 323 (causing hurt), 307 (murder attempt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged.