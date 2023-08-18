Gurugram: Man Sexually Assaults Minor Nail Artist on Pretext of Shooting Instagram Reel

A 17-year-old nail artist was allegedly sexually assaulted here by a man on the pretext of shooting an Instagram reel for her, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s sister, the minor got in touch with the accused Neeraj alias Neer Adhana on Instagram. He asked the girl to come to a farmhouse in Gurugram, promising to shoot a video for her.

On Wednesday, the victim went to the farmhouse where Neeraj offered her a drink laced with sedatives. Soon after drinking it, the minor got dizzy and the accused sexually assaulted her, the sister said in her complaint.

“When my sister fainted, Neeraj called me and told me that he was sending my sister home in a taxi, but I reached the farmhouse as soon as possible and found my sister in a bad condition," she alleged.

She rushed her sister to the civil hospital in Sector 10 and the accused fled from the spot taking advantage of the situation, police said.