Gurugram: Man's Body Found Near Dwarka Expressway; Kin Allege Murder

The body of a 25-year-old man with injury marks was found in a field near the Dwarka Expressway here on Monday, police said.

The deceased’s family members alleged that he was killed by unidentified persons.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and found the youth’s body lying in a pool of blood in an empty field adjacent to the expressway, ACP Naveen Kumar said.

Injury marks were found on the head and leg of the deceased and a forensic team was called to collect evidence, Kumar added.

Police sent the body to the mortuary for postmortem and informed his family, the ACP said.

The deceased has been identified as Aman, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, who worked at a private farmhouse here neer the expressway, the police said.

Jaipal, a relative of the deceased, told the police that Aman was last seen on Sunday evening before he went out for some work.

Aman’s family members started looking for him after he did not return home in the night and were called by the police on Monday afternoon when they found his body, Jaipal said in his complaint.

"Aman had no enmity with anyone and we are surprised that he was killed by someone," he added.