Man Stabs Live-in Partner with Screwdriver for 'Refusing Sex'. In Similar Case, Teen's Eyes Pierced

A native of Uttar Pradesh allegedly stabbed his live-in partner with a screwdriver after she refused to have physical relationship with him. Both the accused and the victim were reportedly married and had an extra-marital affair.

The incident took place in Gurugram’s Haryana, following which the police arrested accused Shivam Kumar from Rajiv Chowk area on Friday and an FIR was registered at Sadar police station.

According to a report in PTI, the 28-year-old complainant, also a native of UP, alleged that Shivam forced her to have physical relations with him on Thursday. When she refused, he allegedly struck her on the neck with a screwdriver.

The woman wrote in her complaint that she lived separately from her husband in a rented room in Gurugram where she met Shivam Kumar, a resident of Kannauj in UP.

“Soon after we began our live-in relationship, Shivam had physical relations with me on the pretext of marriage. Recently, I came to know that Shivam is married," the woman said in her complaint.

“On Thursday evening, he came on a bike and forced me to have physical relations with him again. When I refused, he got angry and hit me on my neck with a screwdriver and fled away, she said. The complainant added her neighbours rushed her to the hospital.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and a team led by sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Naharpur police chowki, arrested the accused, police said.

The accused was arrested from Rajiv chowk on Friday and we are questioning him. He will be produced in a city court on Saturday, said Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime).