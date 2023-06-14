Gurugram: Residents of Another Chintels Tower Told to Vacate Flats

The Gurugram administration has issued an order to vacate another tower in sector 109’s Chintels Paradiso Society within 15 days after the structure was declared unsafe for habitation by a recent audit report, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the order on Tuesday, after the June 2 audit report by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, declared Tower G of the housing society as unsafe.

Earlier, Towers D, E and F had been declared unsafe following structural audits. The society has nine towers in total. Last year, two people lost their lives when Tower D partially collapsed.

The District Town Planner (Enforcement) has been appointed the nodal officer and duty magistrate to get the tower vacated. The 14-storey G tower has 56 flats.