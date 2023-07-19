Gurugram Shocker: Doctor, Family Thrashed With Bats & Rods After Car Breaks Down at Society Gate

A case has been registered against more than a dozen people for allegedly assaulting a doctor and his three family members in Haryana’s Gurugram. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday after an argument broke out over the removal of the doctor couple’s broken-down car from the entrance of a condominium in Sector 51 of the city.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, his father Suresh Chand, his brother Deepak Singh, and his maternal cousin Priyanshu Singh were assaulted by the private security guards deployed at the condominium and their associates after Dr. Singh’s car broke down on the service lane near the condominium entrance, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The events unfolded when Dr Singh and his wife, Dr. Mansi, were returning home and their Tata Altroz car broke down near the condominium at around 9:45 pm on Sunday. A security guard deployed at the condominium rudely demanded that they immediately remove the car, but the couple requested some time as the vehicle was not starting, HT reported quoting police officials.

This agitated the guard who verbally abused them, allegedly also misbehaving with Dr. Singh’s wife, officials said.

The guard then called his associates from Tigra village in Sector 57, who assaulted Dr. Singh and his cousin Priyanshu Singh-who later arrived at the scene- with bats and rods.

Shortly thereafter, Singh’s father and brother also arrived to help them but were also subjected to assault. Two of the suspects allegedly snatched a gold chain from the doctor before fleeing the area, police reportedly said.

As a result of the assault, Dr. Jitendra Singh and his brother sustained severe injuries and were immediately taken to a private hospital in Sector 51. However, his wife and father were discharged after receiving treatment at a government hospital in Sector 10A.

Gurugram police’s Public Relations Officer, Subhash Boken said that most of the suspects involved in the incident are from Tigra village, and the identities of seven individuals have been established, according to the HT report.