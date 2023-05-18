Gurugram Trader Gets Extortion Call from Woman Claiming to Be Gangster's Wife

A woman and a man claiming to be the wife and nephew of jailed gangster Ajay Zaildar threatened a local liquor trader and demanded Rs 50 lakh from him through WhatsApp calls, police said on Wednesday.

Zaildar is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, they said and added that a case has been registered at Kherki Daula police station in the matter.

The trader, a resident of Nakhrola village, in his complaint said the callers also warned him against filling a tender for a liquor contract.

He said he has licenses for taking up liquor contracts and was planning to fill tenders this year as well. The tender process will start from May 20, the trader said, according to police.

“On Wednesday, around 12.20 pm, I received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. A woman introduced herself as the wife of gangster Ajay Zaildar. She said her husband has committed many murders and is in jail," the trader said in his complaint.

He claimed that she said he would be killed if he fills the tender for the Jamalpur contract and demanded the Rs 50 lakh.

“After sometime, in another WhatsApp call, a man claiming to be Zaildar’s nephew threatened to kill me and warned against filling tenders for liquor contracts in Jamalpur and also demanded Rs 50 lakh. I recorded this call from my other phone and approached police," the liquor trader said in his complaint.

The case has been registered under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

“We have put the mobile numbers on surveillance and further probe is underway," the investigating officer of the case, Pawan Kumar, said.